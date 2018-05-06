TE SubCom to provide secondary NOC for Hawaiki transpacific cable

Hawaiki Submarine Cable has selected TE SubCom to provide backup Network Operations Center (B-NOC) services for its transpacific cable systems. The B-NOC will operate from TE SubCom’s Eatontown, NJ, USA headquarters.



SubCom said its NOC solutions are vendor-neutral and offer global, 24x7x365 monitoring coverage with both high-level and regional visibility into network status.



The Hawaiki Cable System is a 15,000km fiber optic cable connecting Sydney, Australia; Mangawhai Heads, New Zealand; Tafuna, American Samoa; Kapolei, Hawaii, USA; and Pacific City, Oregon, USA. Stubbed branching units have been installed to facilitate future connections into New Caledonia, Fiji, and Tonga.





The Hawaiki system uses TE SubCom's optical add/drop multiplexing (OADM) nodes allows for additional landings in the Pacific region to be added as needed. Hawaiki will provide 43 Tbps of new capacity in the Pacific region. The system was built at a cost of US$300 million. Anchor customers on the new cable include Amazon Web Services, Vodafone, American Samoa Telecommunications Authority (ASTCA) and Research and Education Advanced Network New Zealand (REANNZ).