Talari's #SDWAN gains recommended rating from NSS Labs

Talari Networks received a “Recommended” Rating from NSS Labs in its first-ever Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Group Test.



In its inaugural SD-WAN test, NSS Labs evaluated nine of the industry’s leading SD-WAN products were examined to help enterprises understand the merits of products in the market and identify the capabilities best suited to meet their use case requirements. The tests covered key areas of differentiation for SD-WAN products on Quality of Experience (QoE) for VoIP, QoE for video, and network performance.



Talari says its Failsafe SD-WAN technology delivers MPLS-class high availability and QoE for enterprise WANs using Internet connections to augment and/or replace their low bandwidth, expensive MPLS circuits.



"While the SD-WAN market is growing quickly, it has also gotten muddled by the sheer number of vendors claiming to have a high-quality enterprise solution." said Talari CEO Patrick Sweeney. "The NSS Labs SD-WAN Group Test provides greater clarity by giving hard core technical answers on which vendors meet the needs of enterprises, versus other SD-WAN products that can’t pass, or will not submit to, independent testing."













