T-Mobile revamps customer service with humans, not robots

T-Mobile U.S. announced its latest "un-carrier" move -- the revamping of its customer service.



T-Mobile's "Team of Experts" approach aims to re-invent customer service by relying less on automation and more on trained representatives dedicated to solving customer complaints the first time. The program promises to eliminate the automated phone menu and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) by directing support calls directly to a human.



“Team of Experts isn’t just better customer service. It’s an entirely new way of thinking about customers … one that puts your happiness at the center of everything we do,” said Callie Field, EVP of Customer Care at T-Mobile. “Some brands attempt to give high-dollar customers the kind of treatment we give everyone with Team of Experts. Because at T-Mobile, we think just being our customer makes you a rock star. Team of Experts is ‘one percenter’ treatment for the rest of us!”



Team of Experts is now live for T-Mobile postpaid customers at no additional cost.