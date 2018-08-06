SpaceX launches comms satellite for Indonesia's PT Telkom

SpaceX successfully launched the "Merah Putih" satellite on behalf of PT Telkom, Indonesia's largest telecom operator. The launch used a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.



The geosynchronous Merah Putih satellite, which is based on the SSL 1300 platform, carries an all C-band payload of 60 transceivers capable of supporting a wide range of applications, including providing mobile broadband across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.



