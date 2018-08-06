SpaceX successfully launched the "Merah Putih" satellite on behalf of PT Telkom, Indonesia's largest telecom operator. The launch used a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
The geosynchronous Merah Putih satellite, which is based on the SSL 1300 platform, carries an all C-band payload of 60 transceivers capable of supporting a wide range of applications, including providing mobile broadband across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.
Monday, August 6, 2018
SpaceX launches comms satellite for Indonesia's PT Telkom
SpaceX successfully launched the "Merah Putih" satellite on behalf of PT Telkom, Indonesia's largest telecom operator. The launch used a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.