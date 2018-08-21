Slack rakes in $427 million in series H funding #start-ups

Slack, the San Francisco-based start-up offering collaboration apps and services, announced $427 million in a series H funding round. The company has previously raised $827 million in its previous funding rounds. The company says the new level of investment reflects a post-money valuation of more than $7.1 billion.



Slack claims more than 8 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) and more than 70,000 paid teams



The Series H equity round was led by Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic, joined by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and funds advised by Wellington Management, and Baillie Gifford and Sands Capital, as well as existing investors.







Slack Technologies was founded in 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, by a team drawn from the founders of Ludicorp, the company that created Flickr.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has previously published a case study about how Slack leverages its cloud infrastructure to enable its collaboration services. https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/slack/







