Samsung supplies 16Gb GDDR6 Memory for NVIDIA Quadro

Samsung Electronics has supplied its latest 16-gigabit (Gb) Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) memory for NVIDIA’s new Turing architecture-based Quadro RTX™ GPUs.



Samsung's 16Gb GDDR6, which doubles the device capacity of the company’s 20-nanometer 8Gb GDDR5 memory. The new solution performs at a 14 Gbps pin speed with data transfers of 56 gigabytes per second (GB/s), which represents a 75 percent increase over 8Gb GDDR5 with its 8Gbps pin speed.



Samsung says its GDDR6 consumes 35 percent less power than that required by the leading GDDR5 graphics solutions.



"It’s a tremendous privilege to have been selected by NVIDIA to launch Samsung’s 16Gb GDDR6, and to have enjoyed the full confidence of their design team in making our key contribution to the NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs," said Jim Elliott, Corporate Senior Vice President at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.





