Samsung debuts NB-IoT processor/modem/GNSS

Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its new narrowband (NB) Internet-of-Things (IoT) chip. The Exynos i S111 integrates a modem, processor, memory and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) into a single chip design to enhance efficiency and flexibility for connected device manufacturers.



Samsung said its NB-IoT solution offers extremely wide coverage, low-power operation, accurate location feedback and strong security. It is optimized for real-time tracking applications such as safety wearables or smart meters.



The Exynos i S111 incorporates a modem capable of LTE Rel. 14 support that can transmit data at 127-kilobits-per-second (kbps) for downlink and 158kbps uplink, and can operate in standalone, in-band and guard-band deployments.



NB-IoT adopts a data retransmission mechanism that continuously transmits data until a successful transfer, or up to a set number of retransmits. With a high number of these retransmit sessions, the S111 is able to cover the distance of 10-kilometers (km) or more.



“IoT will be able to evolve to offer new features beyond the conventional household space with IoT-dedicated solutions that present a broad range of opportunities,” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Exynos i S111’s highly secure and efficient communication capabilities will bring more exciting NB-IoT applications to life.”



