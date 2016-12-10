SAIC picks CyrusOne as preferred data center in Virginia

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) will relocate one of its two data centers to a CyrusOne data center in Northern Virginia by the first half of 2019.
“During the past seven years, CyrusOne and SAIC have developed a strong relationship that will continue to grow with our new long-term lease agreement,” said SAIC Chief Information Officer Bob Fecteau. “By widening the geographical distance between our data centers, we are improving business continuity and reducing risk.”
“We are elated to utilize our knowledge of the federal contract landscape to provide SAIC and other members of the integrator community with data centers that meet the unique needs of the contracting landscape, such as FISMA high-compliance requirements,” said John Gould, executive vice president, global sales, CyrusOne. “While we provide the space, power and cooling required by our integrator partners, SAIC provides all the integration services required to meet agency needs. This unique model positions CyrusOne to support future, federal data center consolidation efforts for the entire integrator community.”
CyrusOne said its new data center will have direct access to one of the largest fiber hubs in the United States as well as offer interconnectivity to the CyrusOne National Internet Exchange (IX) to reach other CyrusOne locations across the country.
“The start of construction on the Northern Virginia Sterling V data center is another major milestone for CyrusOne,” said Kevin Timmons, chief technology officer, CyrusOne. “Our rapid expansion in Northern Virginia is indicative of the growing need for our hyper-speed and hyper-scalable data center solutions. We pride ourselves on building large scale data centers at record speeds and look forward to expanding our services quickly while also continuing to make major investments in Loudon County.”