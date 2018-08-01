R&M intros a high-density fiber patch panel for data centers

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) introduced its "Mercury" network patch panel for data centers in the American market.



The high-density fiber platform can house up to 288 LC terminations per 2RU. The company says its design allows data centers to implement the physical network infrastructure in a much more flexible manner. Mercury is stackable in either 2RU or 6RU steps, providing up to 6,912 LC fiber terminations per rack. If duct space is scarce, up to 30 percent of duct space can be saved with the 200μm fiber option.



Mercury is specifically designed for ribbon fiber, which saves up to 50 percent of installation time compared with single-fiber deployments, and which is gradually replacing traditional single-fiber cabling for increased bandwidth, efficiency, and space optimization. Mercury can be configured for 200µm or 250µm fiber given the available duct space. This enables a reliable and advanced cable infrastructure throughout the data center.



"R&M developed Mercury to address the need in the United States for ever increasing need for additional fiber connections, duct space optimization and flexibility," said Dieter Studer, marketing manager, R&M USA Inc. "Mercury allows R&M's U.S. customers to expedite their data center projects with minimized installation time in the secured zone, and to scale when needed with seamless installation of additional panels."













