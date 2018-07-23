Qualcomm samples 5G SoC for mobile phones on 7nm silicon

Qualcomm confirmed that its upcoming 5G system-on-chip (SoC) will be implemented on a 7nm process node.



The 7nm SoC can be paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem for premium tier smartphones and other mobile devices.



Qualcomm Technologies has begun sampling of its upcoming flagship mobile platform to multiple OEMs developing next-generation consumer devices.



“We are very pleased to be working with OEMs, operators, infrastructure vendors, and standards bodies across the world, and are on track to help launch the first 5G mobile hotspots by the end of 2018, and smartphones using our next-generation mobile platform in the first half of 2019,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Qualcomm Technologies’ continued leadership in research and engineering allows for a future of increased innovation across multiple sectors as 5G connectivity becomes ubiquitous.”









