Qualcomm and China's Datang test multi-vendor C-V2X interoperability

Qualcomm and the Datang Telecom Group, also known as China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (CATT), have conducted a multi-chipset vendor interoperability test of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 C-V2X direct communications (PC5) Mode 4, which is also referred to as LTE-V2X.



The cross-chipset interoperability test, which was held at Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies's Beijing lab, utilized the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset and Datang’s LTE-V2X module, the DMD31.



Qualcomm said the testing reflects the maturing state of C-V2X radio technology and applications to improve automotive safety, automated driving, and traffic efficiency.



C-V2X is based on the global 3GPP Release 14 specifications for PC5-based direct communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum where vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) messages for collision avoidance can be sent without any dependency on cellular operator network involvement. Qualcomm notes that C-V2X is also the only V2X communication technology with an ongoing evolution designed to offer forward compatibility in implementation with 5G NR C-V2X.