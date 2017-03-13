QSFP-DD MSA Group completes mechanical plugfest

The Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) Multi Source Agreement (MSA) completed a mechanical plugfest to validate the compatibility and interoperation between member’s designs.



The Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) Multi Source Agreement (MSA) group has released a specification for the new QSFP-DD form factor, which is a next generation high-density, high-speed pluggable module with a QSFP28 compatible double-density interface.

The MSA said the event confirmed that the maturity of design experience resulted in a highly successful outcome. A key value proposition of QSFP-DD form factor is the backward compatibility with the widely adopted QSFP28.The areas of focus for this event included testing the electrical, latching and mechanical designs all of which address the industry need for a high-density, high-speed networking solution.In total, 15 companies participated in the private Plug Fest, which was hosted by Cisco at their headquarters in San Jose, California.