Pure Store revenues rip ahead to $308.9 million, up 37% yoy

Pure Storage reported revenue of $308.9 million for its second quarter ended July 31, 2018, up 37% Y/Y, exceeding the high end of its previously issued guidance. Gross margin was 66.7% GAAP; 68.0% non-GAAP,



"Pure has delivered another exceptional quarter, with all measures exceeding our Q2 guidance ranges," said Charles Giancarlo, CEO, Pure Storage. "Our continued focus on enabling customers to succeed in a data-centric world is working and validated, maintaining Pure's lead in the data storage market."









The company added nearly 400 new customers in the quarter, increasing the total to more than 5,150 organizations. New customer wins in the quarter include: Dustin Sverige, Honda Federal Credit Union, Fresenius Medical Care, Lufthansa Aero Alzey Gmbh, New York Genome Center, Syntax, TaxSlayer, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Zeiss Vision Care France.