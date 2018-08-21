Pure Storage acquires StorReduce for cloud-optimized deduplication

Pure Storage has acquired StorReduce, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California that offers a cloud-first software-defined storage solution for managing large scale unstructured data. StorReduce's cloud-optimized technology reduces storage and bandwidth costs, enabling flash plus cloud solutions across a variety of use cases, including data tiering, migration, and protection.



Pure Storage said the acquisition adds sophisticated deduplication technology to its object storage portfolio, enabling it to expand its public cloud integrations to meet the growing demand to manage unstructured data in multi-cloud environments.



"The StorReduce team has built an incredibly exciting technology that has the opportunity to make a major impact on next-generation storage architectures," said Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage CEO. "Together, we will help customers execute on data-centric architectures that bridge seamlessly from on-prem to cloud."