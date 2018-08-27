OVH appoints Michel Paulin as CEO

OVH Group, the largest European hosting provider, appointed Michel Paulin as its new CEO, replacing founder Octave Klaba, who will continue to serve as chairman.



Paulin previously served as CEO of Neuf Cegetel, for which he led the IPO, Méditel (now Orange Maroc) and SFR.



OVH said Paulin's nomination comes as the company embarks on a new “Smart Cloud” strategic plan, which aims to consolidate OVH’s role as an alternative leader in Cloud.



Octave Klaba commented: “With the benefit of his experience and his leadership, Michel Paulin will help us to accelerate the implementation of our new strategic plan - with him as CEO and myself as Chairman of the Board. I am convinced that his personal qualities, combined with the strong corporate culture of our teams, will ensure the group’s development.”



