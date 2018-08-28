Open source "Zowe" framework bridges apps to mainframes

The Open Mainframe Project, which is backed by IBM and CA Technologies amongst others, introduced Zowe, a new open source software framework that bridges the divide between modern applications and the mainframe.



Zowe is the first open source project based on z/OS. Its mission is to enable better integration capabilities for z/OS through an extensible open source framework and the creation of an ecosystem of independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators, clients and end users.



Initial Zowe modules will include:





An extensible z/OS framework that provides new APIs and z/OS REST services to transform enterprise tools and DevOps processes that can incorporate new technology, languages and modern workflows.

A unifying workspace providing a browser-based desktop app container that can host both traditional and modern user experiences and is extensible via the latest web toolkits.

An innovative interactive and scriptable Command Line interface (CLI) allowing new ways to seamlessly integrate z/OS in cloud and distributed environments.

In addition to this technical milestone, Rocket Software is now part of the Open Mainframe Project as a Platinum Member, joining Platinum members IBM and CA Technologies as key contributors to the Zowe framework."The mainframe continues to be a critical platform offering new possibilities for next generation applications. We are excited to participate with the OMP and Zowe community members to streamline the development process for applications leveraging the platform," said Greg Lotko, General Manager, Mainframe, CA Technologies. "We are committed to the Zowe initiative as it provides simplified and familiar infrastructure services for the mainframe benefiting both experienced and newer developers and will help our customers accelerate the time-to-market as they deploy their mission critical digital transformation strategies."