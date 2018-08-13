NVIDIA's 8th GPU architecture for real time graphics and AI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the company's NVIDIA’s eighth-generation GPU architecture, which he described as "the greatest leap since the invention of the CUDA GPU in 2006."



The new GPU architecture, which is codenamed "Turing", leverages dedicated ray-tracing processors — called RT Cores — accelerate the computation of how light and sound travel in 3D environments. It also employs Tensor Core processors to accelerate deep learning training and inferencing, providing up to 500 trillion tensor operations a second.



These hardware capabilities, along with a new software stack merging rastering and ray tracing, are expected "to fundamentally change how computer graphics is done."



Initial Turing-based products include the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs.



