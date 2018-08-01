Nutanix's president steps down, joins new start-up

Sudheesh Nair has stepped down as President of Nutanix, where he has served since February 2011.



Nair has taken a new role as CEO of ThoughSpot, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California that is focusing on search and AI-driven analytics. Ajeet Singh, who is co-founder and executive chairman at ThoughtSpot, was also a co-founder of Nutanix.



