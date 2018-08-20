NTT DOCOMO tests 5G with Keysight’s emulation

Keysight Technologies supplied its 5G network emulation solutions to NTT DOCOMO for characterizing and validating new 5G New Radio (NR) mobile devices intended to operate on the leading mobile operator’s 5G network.



Keysight’s solutions can be used to validate the protocol signaling and Radio Frequency (RF) performance of 5G NR mobile devices in a laboratory environment. Keysight’s comprehensive mmWave over-the-air (OTA) test capabilities combine network emulation solutions with anechoic chamber, such as Keysight’s Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR), which is consistent with 3GPP’s decisions approving the chamber as an indirect far field test methodology.



"Keysight’s proven expertise in mmWave and 5G test capability in OTA environments enable us to accelerate our 5G commercialization plans and ensure that new 5G mobile devices will operate reliably on our network." said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. "Collaboration with Keysight includes refining highly-specialized technology necessary for testing 5G devices in an OTA environment.”



Keysight is also collaborating with NTT DOCOMO to develop specific test scenarios for their mobile ecosystem to ensure new 5G mobile devices will operate as expected on their network. This enables NTT DOCOMO’s ecosystem to reduce R&D efforts and accelerate market introductions of new 5G mobile devices.



