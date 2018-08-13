Nokia supplies Optical LAN for new Korean resort hotel

Nokia has completed the first phase of an Optical LAN deployment for the Jeju Shinhwa World in Jeju, South Korea. The new hotel is a massive resort project that will incorporate a theme park and other attractions.



The installation brings fiber to each of the 1,326 hotel rooms for supporting in-room IT services such as IPTV, VoIP, room control and Wi-Fi.



Technology used for the deployment:







Nokia's 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX serves as a high-capacity access node

Nokia's 7368 Intelligent Service Access Manager (ISAM) Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) deliver superior triple-play services with high bandwidth capacity to the end users.

Nokia's 5571 PCC controls all LAN systems from one centralized advanced management platform optimized for performance and usability.