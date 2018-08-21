Nokia sets 5G license fee at EUR 3 per mobile phone

Nokia plans to set a licensing rate of EUR 3 for mobile phones which implement the 5G New Radio standard.



Nokia holds a significant portfolio of standard-essential patents (SEPs) for 5G. The company has committed to license on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms, in line with the applicable intellectual property rights policies of relevant standard-setting organizations (SSOs).



Beyond mobile phones, Nokia believes that there will be an unprecedented variety of end-user devices that will use its patented 5G technology. The company will determine its licensing rates separately and seeks to engage in constructive dialogue with relevant industry participants to define the licensing models best suited for those industries.



"Nokia innovation combined with our commitment to open standardization has helped build the networks of today and lay the foundations for 5G/NR," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia. "This announcement is an important step in helping companies plan for the introduction of 5G/NR capable mobile phones, with the first commercial launches expected in 2019."