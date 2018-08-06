NeoPhotonics posts Q2 revenue of $81M, up 11% yoy

NeoPhotonics reported Q2 2018 revenue of $81.1 million, up 18% quarter-over-quarter and 11% year-over-year. Gross margin was 19.1%, compared to 13.4% in the prior quarter, and there was a net loss of $10.5 million, compared to a net loss of $18.2 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net loss was $6.3 million, compared to a net loss of $14.6 million in the prior quarter



“In the second quarter, NeoPhotonics delivered strong results with revenue of $81 million, coming in above the high end of our outlook range and representing 18% sequential growth and 11% growth over the same period last year. Sequential growth outside of China was 30% and the result of very strong Data Center Interconnect and Metro deployments by our key customers in the Americas and EMEA,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO. “We met our key financial metrics for the quarter and with our new product traction and increasing momentum in our core markets, we are optimistic for continued improvement.”



