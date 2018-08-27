NEC invests in Tascent for its iris biometric system

NEC announced an equity investment in Tascent, a start-up based in Los Gatos, California, that offers a biometric identification based on iris scanning.



Tascent's technologies include optical control technology to remotely capture an accurate, high-quality iris image at high speed, and a user interface (UI) technology that smoothly guides users in support of capturing accurate biometric information. The technology is embedded in security systems used at airports, government agencies and enterprises. The company was founded in 2015.



NEC said its investment and partnership will enable the two companies to jointly enhance the capacity of iris recognition, using Tascent’s optical control and UI technologies and NEC’s advanced biometric engines, and create a next generation iris authentication offering for the public safety market.