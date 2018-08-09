Napatech supplies lawful intercept in central Europe

One of Central Europe's leading cybersecurity government agencies has selected Napatech's FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware to strengthen its national security posture within new lawful interception applications.



Napatech said its reconfigurable computing platform was selected by the cyber agency and its IT services partner as the foundation for their next-generation lawful interception system. The solution provides lossless, line-rate networking performance from 1 to 100 Gbps, with high-precision nanosecond timestamping. Its open-system approach allows it to be deployed in standard server platforms, radically reducing system costs and making wide-scale deployments practical. Finally, the highly programmable nature of the FPGA-based SmartNICs ensures the platform can easily and quickly adapt to new applications that adversaries may exploit to evade surveillance.



Jarrod J. S. Siket, chief marketing officer of Napatech, said: "Government and enterprise IT organizations are deploying a wide range of software applications on standard server platforms. Our reconfigurable computing platform improves the performance of networking and security applications with the most challenging performance requirements."



