Murata expands MEMS production in Finland

Murata Manufacturing Co. will invest five billion yen to expand its MEMS sensor manufacturing operations in Vantaa, Finland.



The MEMS sensors manufactured by Murata in Finland are used in applications such as car safety systems and pacemakers.



"The market for advanced driver-assistance systems, self-directed cars, healthcare, and other emerging technologies are expected to be significant growth drivers. MEMS sensors are critical solutions for these applications and deliver proven measurement accuracy and stability in a variety of conditions," said Yuichiro Hayata, Managing Director for Murata Electronics Oy.Murata acquired the Finnish company VTI Technologies – today known as Murata Electronics Oy – in 2012. It is the only factory of Murata which manufactures MEMS sensors outside of Japan,.