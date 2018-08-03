Microsoft Azure adds size-flexible, Virtual Machine Instances

Microsoft announced instance size flexibility for Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances, a new feature that makes reserved instance purchasing and management even simpler by applying reservation discounts to different This means users no longer have to deploy the exact same VM size to get the benefit of purchased Azure Reserved Instances (RI) as other VM sizes within the same VM group also get the RI discount.



Instance size flexibility will be enabled by default for any existing Azure Reserved Instance with shared scope.



https://azure.microsoft.com





