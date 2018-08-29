Mellanox ships 200G LinkX Copper and Optical Cables

Mellanox Technologies is now shipping 200GbE Ethernet and InfiniBand HDR LinkX optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs) for use in upcoming 200 Gbps systems.



The new LinkX 200 Gbps product line provides comprehensive options for switch, server, and storage network connectivity for HDR InfiniBand and 200/400GbE infrastructures. LinkX is part of the Mellanox “end-to-end” ecosystem including Spectrum2 200GbE and Quantum HDR systems and ConnectX-6 network adapters, which includes:





200G SR4/HDR Transceiver: Designed and manufactured by Mellanox, the 4x50G PAM4 transceiver uses the QSFP56 form-factor and forms the basis for transceivers and AOC products for Mellanox’s upcoming 200G systems.

200GbE and HDR DAC and AOC cables: Designed and manufactured by Mellanox we will be displaying both straight and y-splitter 100GbE and HDR100 form-factors.

400GbE DAC Cables: Mellanox LinkX™ kicks off its 400GbE line with announcing beginning shipments of its 400G 8x50G PAM4 DAC cables in the QSFP-DD form-factor.

Live Demos: At ECOC we will host a live demo with Keysight/Ixia showing 200Gb/s SR4 transceivers and 400Gb/s QSFP-DD DAC cables.

400G SR8 Transceiver: Mellanox-designed, 8-channel parallel transceiver will be on display.

Low-Loss DAC Cables: Extending one of the industry’s largest offerings of interconnect products, with new low-loss DAC cables that enables simplified or even FEC-less links for Mellanox SN2000 series of 25/50/100G network switches and ConnectX network adapters. The new cables offer lengths up to 5 meters and support the IEEE CA-N and CA-L specifications. This enables considerable interconnect latency savings.

Mellanox also began shipping 400G QSFP-DD DAC cables for use in next-generation systems.