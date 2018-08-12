Malaysia's Celcom Axiata adopts Huawei's cloud OSS

Celcom Axiata Berhad will deploy Huawei's cloud-based Digitized Operation Platform, Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to manage its network in Malaysia.



Celcom will be the first in Malaysia to adopt a full suite cloud-based Operation Support Service (OSS) system. The platform will enhance Celcom's capabilities in managing increasingly complex networks and services. It also enables Celcom to transform their daily operations from reactive to proactive and predictive, and further solidify their relentless drive to achieve excellence in customer experience.









