Lumina enhances its SDN controller with PacketCable support

Lumina Networks has enhanced its OpenDaylight-powered SDN controller with support for the open source PacketCable multimedia interface (PCMM).



Lumina's SDN controller with PCMM protocol enables cable operators (MSOs) to manage QoS for services such as VoIP by controlling QoS parameters in the cable modem termination system (CMTS). PCMM also provides resource auditing and management and a robust security mechanism. Lumina’s SDN Controller provides an open source-based platform using a PCMM plugin and allows MSOs to deploy SDN without vendor lock-in.



Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks stated “Support of PacketCable QoS from an industry proven platform, such as the Lumina SDN Controller, further extends the benefits we can provide to the MSO market. Lumina now has the ability to help MSOs move SDN technology from the lab into production.”





