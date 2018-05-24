Lumina enhances its SDN controller with PacketCable support

Lumina Networks has enhanced its OpenDaylight-powered SDN controller with support for the open source PacketCable multimedia interface (PCMM).
Lumina's SDN controller with PCMM protocol enables cable operators (MSOs) to manage QoS for services such as VoIP by controlling QoS parameters in the cable modem termination system (CMTS). PCMM also provides resource auditing and management and a robust security mechanism. Lumina’s SDN Controller provides an open source-based platform using a PCMM plugin and allows MSOs to deploy SDN without vendor lock-in.
Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks stated “Support of PacketCable QoS from an industry proven platform, such as the Lumina SDN Controller, further extends the benefits we can provide to the MSO market. Lumina now has the ability to help MSOs move SDN technology from the lab into production.”
Lumina raises $10 million for its OpenDaylight-powered SDN controller
Lumina was formed in August 2017 as a spin-off from Brocade.
"This investment by both Verizon and AT&T demonstrates the strategic importance of open source networking to the automation and digitization of their networks,” said Andrew Coward, Founder and CEO of Lumina Networks. “We understand the value of our mission to take open source networking out of the labs of our customers and into production deployment. This funding will enable us to reach a wider customer base and realize the industry vision of easily deployable open source software-defined networking (SDN)."