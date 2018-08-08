Lumentum delivers strong quarterly sales of $301.1 million

Lumentum reported net revenue of $301.1 million for its fiscal fourth quarter 2018, ended 30-June-2018, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $25.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. Net revenue for fiscal third quarter 2018 was $298.8 million, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2017 was $222.7 million, with GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(55.2) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter 2018 was $61.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share.



Net revenue for fiscal year 2018 was $1,247.7 million, with GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $241.5 million, or $3.82 per diluted share. Net revenue for fiscal year 2017 was $1,001.6 million, with GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(103.4) million, or $(1.71) per diluted share.



"Record revenues in TrueFlex® ROADMs, commercial lasers, and industrial pump lasers drove strong fourth quarter results, capping off a record fiscal 2018 that saw 25% year over year growth and 19.7% operating margins," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO, "Our strategy of investing in differentiated products addressing multiple growing end-markets critically dependent on photonics drove our strong fiscal 2018 results and positions us well for the future."



