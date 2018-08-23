LITE-ON Storage develops ruler-style SSD for OCP

LITE-ON Storage is developing a "ruler style" EDSFF 1U solid-state drive (SSD) in conjunction with CNEX Labs.



The design aligns to Open Compute Project (OCP) specifications and delivers storage density, system design flexibility, thermal efficiency, scalable performance and easy maintenance with front-load hot swap capabilities.



“Standard SSD solutions are great at handling many typical business workloads, but the complexity of storing information in both cloud and data center infrastructure requires SSD firmware to be flexible and adaptable,” said Charlie Tseng, CEO of LITE-ON Storage. “LITE-ON’s expertise in SSD firmware is perfect for the varying needs of customers.”



The hardware design also supports low-latency, 3D TLC and low-cost QLC NAND flash-based depending on end-users’ specific cloud applications.



No timetable for the new SSD’s release was announced.





