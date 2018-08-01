Linux Foundation Networking Fund continues to add members

The Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN) announced eight new Silver and Associate members: ARRIS, Affirmed Networks, CAICT, Equinox International, MYCOM OSI, OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, SDNLAB and SnapRoute.



They join 104 other technology leaders as members of LFN.



“Earlier this year we decided to unite many of our open source networking projects under the LFN umbrella in order to provide greater cohesion and streamline efforts across projects,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of Networking and Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. “The continued, global growth of LFN membership shows that organizations see value in the rapid development of open source solutions and standards that will define tomorrow’s networks and support emerging communications technologies and services.”



The new members will contribute to LFN’s seven networking projects: FD.io, ONAP, OpenDaylight, OPNFV, PNDA, SNAS.io, and Tungsten Fabric. LFN supports the momentum of the open source networking sector by integrating the governance of participating projects in order to enhance operational excellence, simplify member engagement, and increase collaboration. ARRIS International plc, Affirmed Networks, Equinox International, MYCOM OSI and SnapRoute have joined as Silver members while CAICT, OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, and SDNLAB have joined as Associate members.



