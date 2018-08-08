LF Deep Learning Foundation builds membership

The LF Deep Learning Foundation, whose mission is to support and sustain open source innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, announced five new members: Ciena, DiDi, Intel, Orange and Red Hat.



These companies join founding members Amdocs, AT&T, B.Yond, Baidu, Huawei, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, Tencent, Univa and ZTE.



“We are very pleased to build off the launch momentum of the LF Deep Learning Foundation and welcome new members with vast resources and technical expertise to support our growing community and ecosystem of AI projects,” said Lisbeth McNabb, Chief Operating Officer of The Linux Foundation.



Mazin Gilbert, Vice President of Advanced Technology and Systems at AT&T, has also been elected to the role of Governing Board Chair of LF Deep Learning. This position leads the board in supporting various AI and ML open source projects, including infrastructure and support initiatives related to each project.



“The Deep Learning Foundation is a significant achievement by the open source community to drive harmonization among tools and platforms in deep learning and artificial intelligence,” said Mazin Gilbert, Vice President of Advanced Technology and Systems at AT&T. “This effort will enable an open marketplace of analytics and machine learning capabilities to help expedite adoption and deployments of DL solutions worldwide.”



https://www.deeplearningfoundation.org