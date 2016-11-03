Lattice Semiconductor appoints AMD exec as its new CEO

Lattice Semiconductor appointed Jim Anderson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, and to the company’s Board of Directors. He most recently served as at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as the General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Computing and Graphics Business Group.



Jeff Richardson, Chairman of the Board, said, “On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Anderson as Lattice’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. Jim brings a strong combination of business and technical leadership with a deep understanding of our target end markets and customers. The transformation he drove of AMD’s Computing and Graphics business over the past few years is just a recent example of his long track record of creating significant shareholder value.





Canyon Bridge Capital Partners agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for approximately $1.3 billion inclusive of Lattice’s net debt, or $8.30 per share in cash. This represents a 30% premium to Lattice’s last trade price on November 2, 2016, the last trading day prior to announcement.



Lattice supplies low power FPGA, video ASSP, 60 GHz millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets worldwide. The company is based in Portland, Oregon.

President Trump signed an order blocking the sale of Lattice Semiconductor to Canyon Bridge Capital Partners on national security grounds. The issue was referred to the President by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) due to concerns regarding China Venture Capital Fund Corporation Limited and its interest in Canyon Bridge Capital Partners.Darin G. Billerbeck, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor, issued the following statement:“The transaction with Canyon Bridge was in the best interests of our shareholders, our customers, our employees and the United States. We also believe our CFIUS mitigation proposal was the single most comprehensive mitigation proposal ever proposed for a foreign transaction in the semiconductor industry and would have maximized United States national security protection while still enabling Lattice to accept Canyon Bridge’s investment and double American jobs. While it is disappointing that we were not able to prevail, the Board and I would like to thank Canyon Bridge for their support during this time.”