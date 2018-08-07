Keysight Technologies has added packet-level visibility into workloads in containers and Kubernetes clusters via its Ixia CloudLens software-as-a-service platform.
Packet visibility into containers and Kubernetes clusters can now extend across cloud platforms, including AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).
Keysight provides packet-level visibility into Kubernetes
