Keysight provides packet-level visibility into Kubernetes

Keysight Technologies has added packet-level visibility into workloads in containers and Kubernetes clusters via its Ixia CloudLens software-as-a-service platform.



Packet visibility into containers and Kubernetes clusters can now extend across cloud platforms, including AWS Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).





“The lack of granular access to cloud traffic creates blind spots which could compromise application performance or security, resulting in degraded customer experience and increased network security risk,” said Scott Register, vice president, product management for Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “By expanding CloudLens support to containers, we offer the packet-level visibility that security and network teams need to diagnose critical security and performance issues in their container-based environments all in one platform.”