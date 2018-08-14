Ixia brings visibility into east-west flows without hypervisor access

Ixia announced a new feature for its CloudLens platform that provides visibility into East-West traffic without requiring hypervisor access. An administrator can virtually tap (vTap) or capture, filter and forward a copy network traffic directly to either tools or a network packet broker. The new Cloud Sensor vTap enables organizations to better manage their security risk in private and hybrid cloud environments, such as Microsoft Azure Stack.



“Private cloud environments, in which access to the underlying hypervisor platform and virtual switches is not possible, present unique visibility challenges,” said Scott Register, vice president of product management at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. “Organizations have a limited view of virtualized network traffic which creates network blind spots for virtual or physical data center security, monitoring, and analytics tools. Cloud Sensor vTap delivers the visibility needed into incoming and outgoing traffic from a particular virtual workload, significantly improving overall security of private and hybrid cloud environments.”





