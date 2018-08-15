IX-Denver expands to EdgeConneX’s Edge Data Center Campus

IX-Denver has expanded its Denver area neutral internet exchange to EdgeConneX’s Edge Data Center Campus.



IX-Denver is operated by IX-West, a registered Colorado nonprofit organization, now has over 30 unique ASN’s or networks connected, making it the largest carrier and facility neutral interconnection platform in the state of Colorado.



“On the heels of our Denver Edge Campus expansion announcement, we are excited to welcome IX-Denver to our facility and enable customers access to the areas’ leading neutral exchange platform,” comments Jeff King, General Manager for the Denver Market. “In addition to EdgeConneX’s capabilities of supporting deployments of up to 30kW/rack, the new, 115,000-square-foot facility, built from the ground up in under six months, now provides access to 10 Gig ports on IX-Denver’s protected switching fabric, enabling greater access to content and improved quality of internet connectivity for our customers.”