Italy's Open Fiber secures EUR 3.5 billion for its rollout

Open Fiber has raised EUR 3.5 billion in financing from Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a consortium of international banks, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the rollout of its FTTH network. The company has now secured EUR 6.5 billion in funding commitments for its ambition to reach 19.5 million residences across Italy.



The consortium of banks includes BNP Paribas, Société Générale and UniCredit as underwriters, along with Banca IMI, Banco BPM, MPS Capital Services and UBI Banca, Credit Agricole, ING, Caixa Bank, MUFG Bank, Natwest and Banco Santander.



Wind Tre is currently marketing Open Fiber to its mobile customers in Tuscany.



Earlier this year, Open Fiber reach a deal to deliver content from Sky Italia to its FTTH customers.





