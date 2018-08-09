Intel packs 32TB into its ruler SSD for data centers

Intel announced a 32 terabyte "ruler" SSD for data centers.



Instead of the traditional, 2.5" or 3.5" rectangular box for disk drives, Intel's ruler is a long, thin box designed to slide into a 1" server chassis, plugging in via a PCIe interface at the end of the ruler. The long, thin shape dissipates heats better than conventional designs.



The Intel SSD DC P4500 is built on Intel 3D NAND technology, which stacks memory cells atop each other 64 layers deep.



A prototype of the ruler SSD was first shown at last year's Flash Memory Summit.



