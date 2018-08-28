New additions to the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family offer integrated Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities
The new U-series (formerly code-named Whiskey Lake) and Y-series (formerly code-named Amber Lake) are optimized for connectivity in thin, light laptops and 2 in 1s.
The U-series processors bring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi (with 2x2 160MHz channels), while delivering up to 2-times better performance, compared with a 5-year-old PC, and double-digit gains in office productivity for everyday web browsing and light content creation over the previous generation.
The Y-series processors also deliver fast connectivity options, including fast Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities, while offering double-digit gains in performance compared with the previous generation, enabling fresh innovations in sleek and compact form factor designs with extended battery life.
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Intel brings 802.11ac and LTE to its latest mobile CPUs
