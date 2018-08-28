Intel brings 802.11ac and LTE to its latest mobile CPUs

New additions to the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family offer integrated Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities



The new U-series (formerly code-named Whiskey Lake) and Y-series (formerly code-named Amber Lake) are optimized for connectivity in thin, light laptops and 2 in 1s.



The U-series processors bring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi (with 2x2 160MHz channels), while delivering up to 2-times better performance, compared with a 5-year-old PC, and double-digit gains in office productivity for everyday web browsing and light content creation over the previous generation.



The Y-series processors also deliver fast connectivity options, including fast Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities, while offering double-digit gains in performance compared with the previous generation, enabling fresh innovations in sleek and compact form factor designs with extended battery life.



