Intel has acquired Vertex.AI, a start-up based in Seattle, for its work in deep learning. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Vertex.AI has contributed to the PlaidML deep learning open source project, which Intel plans to transition to the Apache 2.0 license.
Vertex.AI is now part of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Products Group.
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Intel acquires Vertex.AI for deep learning
