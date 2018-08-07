Infinera posts Q2 revenue of $202.7 million

Infinera reported Q2 2018 GAAP revenue of $208.2 million compared to $202.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $176.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 40.5% compared to 40.5% in the first quarter of 2018 and 36.7% in the second quarter of 2017. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (10.4)% compared to (12.2)% in the first quarter of 2018 and (22.9)% in the second quarter of 2017. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(21.9) million, or $(0.14) per share, compared to a net loss of $(26.3) million, or $(0.17) per share, in the first quarter of 2018, and net loss of $(42.8) million, or $(0.29) per share, in the second quarter of 2017.





“In Q2, we delivered strong margins and our fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, as customers continued to adopt our next-generation products,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “In the second half, we expect to deploy several new opportunities that will drive multi-year growth. We believe adding Coriant’s capabilities and extensive customer base to our vertically integrated operating model and refreshed product portfolio, will allow us to enter 2019 in a position of strength. I really like our opportunity and am very excited for what the future holds.”