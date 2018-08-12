IDC: SD-WAN infrastructure to hit $4.5 Billion in 2022

The SD-WAN infrastructure market will grow at a 40.4% compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2022 to reach $4.5 billion, according to IDC's latest SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast.





IDC said SD-WAN infrastructure revenues increased 83.3% in 2017 to reach $833 million.

IDC finds that Cisco holds the largest share of the SD-WAN infrastructure market, fueled by its extensive routing portfolio that is used in SD-WAN deployments, as well as its Meraki offering and its August 2017 acquisition of Viptela.

VMware, which in December 2017 purchased VeloCloud, holds the second largest market share in the SD-WAN infrastructure market, followed by Silver Peak, Riverbed, Aryaka, Nokia and Versa.

IDC is also publishing its first market share report for this segment, including 2016 and 2017 revenues by vendor for SD-WAN infrastructure."The emergence of SD-WAN technology has been one of the fastest industry transformations we have seen in years. Organizations of all sizes are modernizing their Wide Area Networks to provide improved user experience for a range of cloud-enabled applications," said Rohit Mehra, vice president, Network Infrastructure, IDC. "Incumbent networking vendors have quickly realigned their routing and WAN optimization portfolios to take on the growing cadre of startups in this market. Enabled by a rapid uptake across the service provider domain, SD-WAN infrastructure will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, providing a beachhead for other software-defined networking and security functions in the enterprise branch."