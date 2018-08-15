Hurricane Electric adds 3rd POP in Hong Kong

Hurricane Electric, which operates the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, has added its third location in Hong Kong, at HKCOLO, a neutral, network-dense carrier facility.



Tenants at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,200 different networks via more than 185 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.



The Hong Kong PoP also provides access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports.





