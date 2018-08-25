Huawei Marine to supply subsea cable for Mexico's Baja California

Huawei Marine has begun marine survey work on behalf of Megacable, a Mexican cable operator, for a subsea cable connecting Baja California to the mainland across the Sea of Cortez.



The Topolobambo – La Paz submarine cable system will provide more stable and low-latency communication for La Paz, Mexico’s second largest tourist destination.



The companies noted that the Baja California peninsula is currently served by aerial optical cables across the terrestrial route to the mainland, and that the current infrastructure is prone to frequent failures of the aerial cable.



“With the La Paz project Huawei Marine’s technology and service capabilities are once again recognized by customers in Latin America,” said Zhaofeng Chen, Planning Design Director of Huawei Marine. “The terrain and environment in the Gulf and Peninsula region is complex and places high requirements on the design and construction of the submarine cable. Huawei Marine’s rich experience in working on difficult projects around the world will ensure the Topolobambo – La Paz project will be completed smoothly."