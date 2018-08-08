Huawei demos CUSP interface protocol for Cloud-based BNG

Huawei is showing off Control Plane and User Plane Separated Protocol (CUSP), an interface protocol for cloud-based Broadband Network Gateways (BNGs).



CUSP defines protocol requirements for information delivery, reliability, and security mechanisms needed for communication between the control and user planes in cloud-based BNG architecture with separated control and user planes.



The company provided a demonstration of CUSP at an IETF Hackathon in Montreal, Canada. Two two CUSP scenarios were demonstrated. Connection to the network environment, provided by a Huawei remote lab, allows programming to be performed on the interfaces between the control and user planes of the cloud-based BNG with CU separated architecture, all in accordance with a CUSP draft. As a result, the control plane can control the user plane, with board information, interface status, and user login information on the user plane queried through the control plane.



In the second scenario, the control plane can allocate different IP address segments to forwarding devices through CUSP, thereby implementing centralized management and control over address resources, effectively improving resource utilization.



Huawei and China Mobile have submitted CUSP to the IETF for consideration as a standard.



