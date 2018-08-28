Huawei adapts 4.5G/5G solution for China's power companies

Huawei announced a 4.5G-based and 5G-oriented eLTE-DSA (eLTE Discrete Spectrum Aggregation) solution to help global power companies build a last mile neural network for managing smart grids.



Huawei says traditional VHF (30~300MHz) / UHF (300~3000MHz) narrowband discrete spectrum used in the energy industry cannot meet the requirements for power IoT development because it is commonly based on data radio technology, which causes technical bottlenecks due to long-latency, small capacity, insufficient bandwidth, and high power consumption.



In China, 230MHz of discrete spectrum in VHF narrowband is allocated to the power industry.

The spectrum is aggregated to achieve a minimum latency of 20 ms, with a maximum of 4000 users in a cell, and a transmission rate from Kbps to Mbps for a single user. The minimum static power consumption of the module is 0.15w.



Earlier this month, Huawei conducted a performance and service verification test of its 4.5G-based and 5G-oriented eLTE-DSA solution with the China Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI). The results showed excellent performance in terms of speed, capacity, security and reliability, and that the solution can fully meet the intelligent control service requirements, such as precise load control and power distribution automation.



Huawei also notes that its 4.5G-based and 5G-oriented eLTE-DSA solution has strong anti-interference capabilities, as it can run stably in a complex radio environment where data transmission stations coexist.



Huawei expects its solution to be widely adopted by the electric power utilities in China for carrying mission-critical services such as precise load control, power distribution automation, and collection of power consumption information.





