Horizons 3e preps for launch -- extending Intelsat's EpicNG

Horizons 3e, a next-gen satellite owned by a joint venture between Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation of Japan, arrived at the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, where it will undergo final preparations before its scheduled launch on an Ariane 5 rocket on the 7th of September, 2018.



Horizons 3e was built by Boeing and is based on the Intelsat EpicNG design. Horizons 3e is the sixth of Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites and will complete Intelsat EpicNG’s global coverage. It is also the first Intelsat EpicNG satellite to feature entire Ku-band spot beams utilizing multiport amplifiers that optimize power across the satellite, and features the highest throughput of the entire Intelsat EpicNG fleet with full beam interconnectivity in two commercial bands.



