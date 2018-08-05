GSA: A country-by-country summary of 5G spectrum

As of mid-2017, regulators in 42 countries have advanced plans for 5G spectrum by conducting auctions, designating certain bands, holding consultations, or announced plans to auction frequencies or have already allocated spectrum for 5G use, according to GSA.



This in-depth report provides a country-by-country overview of 5G spectrum.



Some highlights:





In Europe, Ireland, Latvia, Spain and UK have already completed auctions of 5G spectrum.

Germany, Greece, Norway having recently completed auctions of spectrum that could potentially be used for 5G.

Ten countries are known to have confirmed 5G spectrum auctions between 2018 and 2020 including Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland.

Three countries planning auctions of potentially suitable bands -- Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland. In AsiaPac, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea have 5G auctions/allocations confirmed.

In June 2018 Korea completed a 5G auction for spectrum in the 3.42–3.7 GHz and 26.5–28.9 GHz frequency bands.

Taiwan, New Zealand and Singapore have initiated consultations to consider both mid-band and mmWave bands.