Gremlin offers Failure-as-a-Service for Docker

Gremlin, a start-up based in San Francisco, has developed a "failure injection platform" that allows developers to stress test Docker environments to better prepare for real-world disasters by simulating compounding issues.



The company said its Failure-as-a-Service platform aims to make containerized infrastructure more resilient.



In December of 2017, Gremlin launched the first iteration of its platform alongside a $7.5 Million Series A funding round, recreating common failure states within hybrid cloud infrastructure.



“The concept of purposefully injecting failure into systems is still new for many companies, but chaos engineering has been practiced at places like Netflix and Amazon for over a decade,” said Matthew Fornaciari, CTO and Co-Founder of Gremlin. “We like to use the vaccine analogy: injecting small amounts of harm can build immunity that proactively avoids disasters. With today’s updates to the Gremlin platform, DevOps teams will be able to drastically improve the reliability of Docker in production.”



http://www.gremlin.com







The Series A funding came from Index Ventures and Amplify Partners.